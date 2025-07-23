Miami Heat Keshad Johnson Shares Top Priority For Next Season
The Miami Heat are arguably the best at developing overlooked players. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Duncan Robinson are testimonies to the franchise's scouting department. They've helped those players grow into impactful rotation pieces throughout their tenures. Now, another undrafted project looks to prove himself worthy among the group.
Keshad Johnson, 24, was with the Heat this past season but only appeared in 16 games. The Arizona rookie originally signed a two-way contract shortly after last year's draft. He started with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami's G-League affiliate, and showed flashes of his capabilities. The young wing averaged 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and shot 51.5 percent from the field, 30.4 percent from three-point range in 32 games.
Johnson was converted to a standard contract midseason but still hardly played meaningful minutes. The Heat picked up his $2 million team option this summer and expressed his biggest goal for next season: become a consistent rotational player.
"The goal is to crack the rotation and prove that I belong on the floor," Johnson said.
The Oakland native seeks to take the next step in his professional career and has a real shot at it. The Heat currently doesn't have a true backup center, but Johnson could help to fill the void. Despite the lack of size, 6-6, he gained experience at the position with the Skyforce.
"I'm just a winner. Whatever that takes," Johnson said. "Whether it's three-and-D, getting down and bumping with bigger guys, whatever it takes."
The defensive versatility and strength of the young forward allow him the chance to play a small-ball center role, which isn't new to the Heat and head coach Erik Spoelstra. Three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo is undersized, 6-9, but has grown to be one of the best bigs in the league.
Johnson will have the best leader to guide him in that role, if and when called upon. Another part of his game that needs improvement is three-point shooting. As opponents will focus more on Adebayo and All-Star guard Tyler Herro defensively, Johnson needs to knock down open shots, especially from the corner, similar to former Heat forward PJ Tucker.
"You got to be able to make open shots, be the release for the other guys when they're getting doubled," he added.
Johnson appeared in three out of five Summer League games for the Heat and still has some work to do offensively. He averaged 12 points, 9.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and shot 46.4 percent from the field. However, only made 0.25 percent of his three-point shots.
If Johnson continues to remain aggressive in the paint and learns to knock down his outside looks at a higher efficiency, the odds of him cracking the rotation grow stronger. Training camp will be his next opportunity to prove himself.
