Miami Heat Land All-Star Guard In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Miami Heat could be a team looking for additional guard help this summer.
After Terry Rozier's disappointing tenure with the Heat, the team has not established a true future starting point guard. Davion Mitchell has filled in admirably after his acquisition at the trade deadline but after trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the Heat may want to add a bigger star.
Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young could be on the trade block this summer. The Heat were one of a few teams named as a surprise landing spot for the star if he becomes available.
Bleacher Report predicted a trade between the Heat and Hawks could look like this.
Heat acquire: G Trae Young
Hawks acquire: G Terry Rozier, F Duncan Robinson, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., F Nikola Jović, F Pelle Larsson, 2025 No. 20 (Golden State Warriors), Miami 2030 protected first-rounder, $19.4 million trade exception
"The risk for Miami would be on the offensive firepower vs. the defensive liability pairing of Young and Herro, and how much the bigs can offset those issues," the article wrote. "It's not a 'no-brainer,' but the talent upgrade may be hard to argue against, provided the Heat believe Young is an answer to the team's missing offensive firepower."
This trade proposal would deplete the Heat's second unit but that may be the price for a player of Young's caliber. Rozier's $25 million cap hit will be the one to monitor when matching salaries through trades this offseason. Jaquez Jr., Jovic and Larsson have been the biggest pieces of the Heat's youth movement. Parting with them along with two first-round picks could leverage Miami's future. Young's potential acquisition would turn the Heat into true Eastern Conference contenders.
