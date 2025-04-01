Miami Heat Legend Alonzo Mourning Has Otherworldly Label For LeBron James
A few athletes in sports history have had insane career longevity, but even fewer are impressive enough compared to LeBron James.
James dominated with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, where he won his first championship, and solidified his tenure as the second-best player in franchise history behind Dwyane Wade.
He is still a top 10 player in the league since leaving the Heat more than a decade ago. James is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists on 51 percent shooting and 37.4 percent from three-point range. It’s more rebounds, assists, and higher efficiency than his 2012-2013 MVP season. At 40, James surpassed Karl Malone as the oldest player to win a Player of the Month award.
On the OG’s podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Heat legend Alonzo Mourning praised James for still dominating at this point in his career. Mourning referred to James as an "alien."
“First of all, it was an honor to have been in the front office and witness part of his legacy,” Mourning said. “Now, I got newfound respect. To be 40 years old and to do what he’s doing right now is unheard of. He’s shooting 52 percent right now, and he’s averaging 25 points. The constant jumping and pounding and all of the rigours of the sport. I don’t know how he’s able to do this at 40.”
MIAMI HEAT LEGEND DWYANE WADE REVEALS CLEAR CUT CHOICE FOR LEAGUE MVP
The MVP race between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among the most challenging decisions in NBA history.
On one end, Jokic is statistically one of the most impressive players in basketball history. He became the fourth player to record 30 triple-doubles in a season after Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, and Russell Westbrook. He will also be the first player to finish a season in the top three for points, rebounds, and assists.
Alexander is also having a historic season. He became the fourth player to have 65 consecutive games of scoring at least 20 points. He also became the third player to have three straight seasons with 45 30-point games, after Michael Jordan and Chamberlain. What may give him the edge in winning the MVP is the Oklahoma City Thunder’s record. Alexander is on pace to lead the Thunder to the fourth-best record in modern league history.
On the WY Network with Dwyane Wade, he shared his thoughts on who should win the award.
“One thing I have had an issue with in the MVP race is that Jokic has been so amazing, but it’s probably been two times when his team has been in fifth,” Wade said. “And I know that the Western Conference is a very challenging and tough league, but he’s been in fifth and he’s won MVP.”
HISTORIC GAME SHOULD CLINCH BIG-TIME HONOR FOR MIAMI HEAT’S KEL’EL WARE
Through a roller coaster regular season, Miami Heat’s Kel’el Ware has been one of their main bright spots.
Despite sitting out the beginning half of the year, Ware has been very productive as the Heat’s starting center. Over the last eight games, he’s averaging 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 68.3 percent shooting and 29.1 percent from three-point range.
Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Ware made history, becoming the third rookie ever to finish with a double-double without any missed shots or turnovers. While playing essentially perfectly as he did against them isn’t realistic, his potential has been on display for how impactful he will be to the Heat’s future.
With a 111.2 offensive rating, Ware ranks ninth among rookies this season. Compared to other notable veterans such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert, his play has garnered him as much praise as of late. According to Heat insider Barry Jackson, Ware has reached the top 20 in the league in both blocks and rebounds, surpassing both. If he continues to play at this level, Ware will almost be a lock for a First-Team All-Rookie selection.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI.