Pelicans vs. Heat Takeaways: Heat Notch Win in Jimmy Butler’s Quiet Return
Jimmy Butler returned to the court, Tyler Herro notched another 30-point game, and the Miami Heat (17-14) opened 2025 with a 119-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans (5-29).
1. The Miami Heat are still Tyler Herro’s team
Herro has spent the last few weeks affirming he, not Butler or Bam Adebayo, is the Heat’s franchise player. He’s carried the Heat through a frustrating season full of injuries, trade rumors, public spats, and typical NBA drama.
Herro totaled 32 points—his fifth 30-point game thus far—and four assists in 40 minutes. He also avoided finding himself in any viral fights or upsetting other player’s mothers.
In all seriousness, Herro continues bolstering his All-Star case and keeping the Heat in the playoff race. This is good news because …
2. The Heat can win games when Butler is quiet
The nonstop trade rumors make it easy to overvalue Butler’s current role. He’s an above-average No. 2 player most nights who can beat teams without needing to score 30 points or carry the Heat in the fourth quarter.
Butler recorded nine points, four rebounds, and two assists in his first game since Dec. 20; he’d missed Miami’s last five games with a stomach bug and subsequent reconditioning. Surprisingly, he only took five shots in 25 minutes, though the Heat nonetheless outscored the Pelicans by nine points with him on the court.
3. Too close for comfort?
Whether or not the Heat are a playoff team or a title contender are two different conversations. Barring disaster or an unexpected decision to wave the white flag, Miami should at least find itself in the Play-In Tournament come April.
Is that enough, though? We ask because the Heat recorded an 11-point win over a 5-29 Pelicans team that will likely trade numerous players in the coming weeks.
An optimist says the Heat won by double-digits at home amid the drama and injuries. A cynic argues the Heat should dominate games against inferior foes, especially when the Pelicans don’t have All-Star big man Zion Williamson, any time the trio of Butler, Herro, and Adebayo are all healthy and active.
4. New year, new Bam?
It’s been a rough season for Adebayo, who entered play shooting a career-worst 45 percent. Adebayo has never averaged lower than 42 percent since becoming a full-time starter in 2019.
At least for one night, we saw the old Bam in action. Adebayo made nine of 14 shots, totaling 23 points (only his fourth 20-point outing since Nov. 18), 10 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.
Could Adebayo be nearing an offensive resurgence, or was tonight a one-off? We may have a better idea Thursday night against the Pacers.
