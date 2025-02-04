Miami Heat Legend Says Luka Doncic Trade Was To Benefit NBA Financially
Future Hall of Famer and Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade has always had a keen eye on the business side of the NBA.
He believes the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers was in the league's best interest, now with a multi-billion dollar television deal on the horizon.
“This is amazing from the standpoint of the business of the game, Wade said on the Trading Places podcast. "Luka was number six in jersey sales in Dallas, Luka now shoots to number 1 in jersey sales with the Lakers. Now the international market, think about it; we just signed a new TV deal, what $25 billion, let's just throw it out there, $25 billion TV deal."
Wade was only $50 billion short of the actual number of the new 11-year deal that kicks in next year. He notes the international factor of this move. Doncic is a sports icon overseas. Old and new eyes will return to basketball in the next few years and thanks to this move, the Lakers' new superstar will be best for business.
“You got the top international player in LA, so the viewership, the ticket sales, everybody, Europe, Spain, they’re all coming into LA," Wade said. "So I’m looking at the business.“I’m like, this was an amazing business decision by billionaires to say this is what I want for now, and this is what we need as a league."
