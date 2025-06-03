Miami Heat Listed As Top Betting Favorites To Land Highly Decorated Superstar
As we inch closer and closer to the NBA offseason, the whispers about Kevin Durant's future with the Phoenix Suns have turned into loud declarations by various big-name reporters that he will be dealt sooner rather than later.
Per DraftKings' latest odds, the Heat finished among the top five betting favorites for Durant's next team.
1. Phoenix Suns (+230)
2. Minnesota Timberwolves (+300)
3. Houston Rockets (+350)
4. Dallas Mavericks (+800)
5. Miami Heat/San Antonio Spurs (+1000)
The Heat reportedly shared mutual interest with Durant when the Suns surprisingly put him on the trade block earlier this season. At the time, their offer to the Suns was centered around Jimmy Butler. Now, a deal for Durant would likely include two of three of Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier, as well as a young player and a draft pick or two.
If they decide to try and get back into the playoff mix, the Heat and their bottom-10 offense could definitely use a player of his caliber despite him being 37 years old when next season starts. Durant averaged 26.7 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists in 62 games this season.
As far as the other teams listed, the Timberwolves have had the most Durant-related momentum lately due in part to ESPN's Brian Windhorst reiterating their strong interest in Durant before this year's trade deadline.
Additionally, they just lost in the conference finals for the second season in a row, and Durant's relationship with budding superstar Anthony Edwards was well-documented throughout their run in the Olympics together last year.
However, it remains to be seen what type of trade package they'd be able to put together. They have prominent rotation players in Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker who could serve as potential matching salary in a Durant trade, but all will be free agents or have player options this summer.
The three Texas teams listed with or above the Heat there all have a variety of different young players and draft pick assets that they could offer if they decided to seriously pursue Durant. Not to mention, Durant played collegiately in Texas.
It is doubtful that the Mavericks would offer the No. 1 pick in the draft, (soon to be Cooper Flagg). The Rockets and Spurs, however, have a lot more to work with when it comes to volume of young players and draft picks.