Miami Heat Modestly Rated In Latest Offseason NBA Power Rankings
The Miami Heat ended last season on a rather sour note. The team who went to the NBA Finals just two years ago barely squeaked into the playoffs after cruising through the Play-In tournament. However, they were swept by the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.
Now, Miami enters their first full season after moving Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. Bleacher Report recently ranked all the NBA rosters weeks before the preseason begins in early Oct. The Miami Heat were ranked at the No. 17 spot.
"Now that Butler is on the Warriors, the Miami Heat should be able to start this campaign without the drama that attended his lack of an extension and eventual trade demand last season," the article wrote. "That alone could be worth a small boost to the Heat's win total. Adding Norman Powell to Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo should help even more. With Adebayo anchoring and Erik Spoelstra at the helm, the defensive identity isn't likely to go anywhere. And now, there are at least two explosive scorers and outside shooters in Herro and Powell to carry the team on the other end. If Jaime Jaquez or Nikola Jović take developmental leaps, the Heat could finish in the top six in the East again."
Miami made additions this summer to improve their biggest weakness last season: scoring. Pat Riley started his offseason guard hunt by re-signing late season fan favorite Davion Mitchell, who performed admirably in his role with Miami after being acquired at the trade deadline. Then, Miami added Norman Powell through a three-team deal from the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell, an efficient scorer, could complement Tyler Herro in a way where the duo may be considered one of the best scoring backcourts in the NBA.
Even with all these additions this offseason, Miami's roster may look different at the start of the regular season compared to now. Terry Rozier sits on an expiring $25 million contract and could be moved. Some rumored options to acquire include Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan and Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic. If the Heat are successful in moving Rozier for an impact player, the Heat's ranking could improve drastically.