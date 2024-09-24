Miami Heat Move Terry Rozier, Add Three-Time All-Star In Possible Major Deal
The Miami Heat's backcourt is the most expendable position room on the roster.
Tyler Herro's name is tossed in trade rumors on a yearly basis while the newly acquired Terry Rozier is already hearing his name thrown in the mix. Bleacher Report proposed a potential blockbuster trade, moving Rozier and others to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for three-time All-Star Trae Young.
The full details of the trade are as follows: Rozier, Duncan Robinson, 2028 first-round swap, 2029 first-round pick, 2030 first-round swap, and 2031 first-round pick for Young.
The Heat are left with a serious decision at their hands if the Hawks were willing to accept this package. Young undoubtedly catapults them back among title contenders after averaging 25.7 points and 10.8 assists last season. The pick-and-roll between Young and Bam Adebayo would add another scary dimension to the offense.
There are, however, two major drawbacks with the addition of the 26-year-old. Firstly, veteran star Jimmy Butler hits unrestricted free agency next offseason. It is hard to say whether or not Butler and Young could mesh, meaning the Heat could potentially push the 35-year-old further toward departure.
Secondly is the backcourt of the Hawks star and Herro. Because both are regarded as subpar defenders, it leaves the other three players on the court to make up serious slack.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.