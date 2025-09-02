Miami Heat Placed Among Most "Lopsided" Moves Of Offseason
The Miami Heat's offseason has been viewed by many as a success. They added multiple guards to improve their biggest weakness last season: backcourt scoring.
Bleacher Report believes Miami's biggest offseason move is not just a success but considered highway robbery in terms of trade compensation. They ranked the most lopsided trades of the offseason and the Heat's acquisition of Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is ranked at No. 2.
"The Heat owe the Phoenix Suns a gigantic 'Thank you!,'" the article wrote. "There is no way the Clippers swing this deal if they don't know they're landing a freshly bought out Bradley Beal. Powell is one of just seven players averaging at least 15 points per game over the past six years while knocking down over 50 percent of their twos and 40 percent of their threes. His company: Desmond Bane, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Michael Porter Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns. Acquiring this kind of offensive punch typically costs draft picks and/or prospects. That's true even if the inbound player is over 30, and even if he's on an expiring contract. All Miami gave up as part of this deal was two players who didn't factor into its immediate or long-term plans. This isn't just good, opportunistic business. It's a heist."
Powell has always been a solid player throughout his decade-long tenure in the NBA. He has bounced around a few teams but found a significant role with the Clippers over the past few seasons. Last season, he posted career-highs in multiple statistical categories. On a team where Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are obviously the focal points of the offense, Powell established himself as an elite No. 3 scoring option in that backcourt.
Outside of Tyler Herro, the Heat have had trouble finding a true guard to fit opposite him. Their big trade deadline acquisition just two seasons ago was Terry Rozier. While Rozier briefly showed promise down the stretch of the 2023-24 season, he disappointed last season with low shooting splits amid the emergence of Herro as an elite scorer. It seems like it is only a matter of time before the organization parts ways with him.
Along with Powell, the Heat brought back guard Davion Mitchell, who carved a role during the final two months of last season after being acquired at the deadline. The team also drafted Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who many are claiming to be the steal of the draft. All these offseason moves hope to elevate the Heat as a playoff team in a depleted Eastern Conference. The "lopsided" move for Powell could be the biggest reason for a successful season.