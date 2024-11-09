Miami Heat Predicted To Express Interest In $163 Million Guard If Available
Assuming veteran star Jimmy Butler is able to avoid regression for a few more seasons, the Miami Heat could consider adding another star to their roster.
They've made pushes to acquire guards Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell in recent summers, making it rather obvious the position group of interest. Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox turned down a three-year extension from the organization in hopes of finding a more lucrative deal in the 2025 offseason.
Let's say the Kings are unwilling to pay the former No. 5 pick his asking price. Fox could find himself with a different team much quicker than expected, so the front office avoids losing him for nothing after the 2026 campaign.
NBA Insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently reported the Heat are monitoring Fox's situation in Sacramento along with two other stars.
"Going after the best of the best is always the name of the game for the Heat, which is why nobody should be surprised to see Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and De'Aaron Fox be some of the names that this organization is intrigued by," Siegel wrote."
"Does Fox potentially hit the open market after not agreeing to a new extension with Sacramento?" Siegel questioned. "These are situations that the Heat are monitoring and keeping their options open for moving forward."
A Big Three of Fox, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo could make serious noise in an Eastern Conference filled with borderline contenders.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.