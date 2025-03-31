Miami Heat Projected To Select Final Four Star In Latest Mock Draft
As the Miami Heat near the end of an up-and-down regular season, the mock drafts are in full swing.
The Heat are projected to hold two first-round draft picks. One of them is a lottery-protected pick that could go to the Oklahoma City Thunder but as of today, it looks likely the Heat will hold onto that pick. The Heat are the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are currently projected to draft No. 10 overall.
In their latest mock draft following the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight round, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat will select Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel.
"Kon Knueppel hit the 20-point mark against Arizona and Alabama, scoring within Duke's offense off catch-and-shoot chances and physical drives," the article wrote. "His skill set and body are tailor made for spot-up scoring, but Knueppel's ball-screen playmaking and vision off the dribble have been highly effective as well. His lack of explosion does show when he's in traffic trying to separate, but NBA teams are going to see a plug-and-wing based on his positional size, shooting, passing IQ and competitiveness on defense."
Knueppel has played second fiddle to projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg for most of the season. Flagg injured his ankle during the ACC tournament earlier this month, allowing Knueppel to be the main scorer for high-leverage moments before the NCAA tournament. This season, Knueppel is averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. He is also shooting 40 percent from three-point range.
Knueppel and the Duke Blue Devils face play the Houston Cougars in the Final Four on Saturday.
HEAT PRIORITIES THIS OFFSEASON
With eight games left in the regular season, the Miami Heat are holding on to a Play-In tournament appearance.
As the No. 10 seed in a relatively weak Eastern Conference, the team is having a disappointing season. After moving Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, not many know what is next for the franchise. Here are three things the Heat should address as they inch closer to an important offseason.
Moving On From Terry Rozier
The Terry Rozier experiment in Miami needs to end. The acquisition of Rozier was a good idea last season at a time where Kyle Lowry was regressing as he got older. However, Rozier's splits this season have massively declined and are not representative of his solid career. He entered the season as the starting point guard but the emergence of Tyler Herro as an elite scorer demoted Rozier to a role off the bench. His $25 million cap hit is a tradable contract to acquire another veteran. The question is... who would be willing to trade for Rozier?
Adding A Veteran Shooting Guard
The Heat should add a shooting guard this offseason. Herro has played better at the point guard position. Duncan Robinson has been a solid spark plug and heat-check shooter but he is not a guy who should be getting 35 minutes a night. Adding a shooting guard that can play tight defense opposite Herro as well as shoot the ball consistently would improve the backcourt. There will be a plethora of veteran shooters to add this offseason. Solid names potentially available include Pelicans guard Bruce Brown, Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and Hawks guard Caris LeVert.
Figuring Out The Young Guys
This may be the most important decision of the offseason. Kel'el Ware has played well enough to be included in the untouchable status. However, other young players such as Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic have been disappointing in their sophomore seasons. They haven't taken the leap many expected. Will the Heat want to continue to develop these guys or would they like to trade them while they still presumably have solid value on the market? That is a distinction Pat Riley and the front office will need to address this summer.
FOX SPORTS HOST WANTS FLAGG IN MIAMI
With the Miami Heat's disappointing season, many are looking towards the offseason.
Even with nine games left in the regular season, the Heat have a good chance of making the Play-In tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, for a team that was in the NBA Finals just two seasons ago, the team will presumably see massive changes this offseason.
The Heat parted ways with Jimmy Butler after months of dispute between him and the front office. Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
FOX Sports host Nick Wright hopes the Miami Heat add Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg in the June draft.
"I'd like to see him in Miami," Wright said on First Things First. "I feel like Miami got screwed by Jimmy Butler and I think that would be a little vindication."
The Miami Heat have a three percent chance of obtaining the No. 1 overall pick. Throughout this college basketball season, Flagg is highly regarded as the No. 1 player. It would take an enormous amount of luck for the Heat to win the draft lottery.
If the Heat somehow draft Flagg, they could become immediate contenders in the East. Flagg is praised as a player who can contribute immediately at the NBA level.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan