Miami Heat Could Target Still Available Former MVP In Free Agency
The Miami Heat's offseason thus far can be viewed as a success. The team managed improve their biggest weakness as a team last season: scoring at an efficient rate. Adding a player such as Norman Powell and drafting a versatile guard in Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis improved the guard rotation tremendously.
While these moves have set Miami on the right trajectory heading into this important season, there is still another move the team could make to improve the backcourt. Bleacher Report named guard Russell Westbrook among the best minimum-contract NBA free agents still available.
"The former NBA Most Valuable Player (2016-17), Westbrook is the biggest name without a job and still a productive player," the article wrote. "Last year, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. The 36-year-old is a high-impact player, but he doesn't shoot the three well (32.3 percent last year) and is mistake-prone on the court. He's not for everyone, but he did find ways to contribute with Denver last year. Leadership and coaching changes over the last year could lead to Westbrook needing a new home."
If the Heat were to add the nine-time All-Star, he could add to the team's new-look scoring attack. Westbrook has always been a great all-around player. In recent years, his shooting splits have not replicated the glory years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, Westbrook is still a player worthy of getting 15 minutes a night. Even at his age, he is dynamic and can attack a defense downhill.
The most important aspect to a potential Westbrook addition would be the mentorship possibility. The Heat are littered with young guard talent such as Tyler Herro, Jakucionis, Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson. Westbrook would be the perfect player to teach these young guys and hopefully help them improve.
Another important thing to note is the Heat still have Terry Rozier's contract sitting on their roster. While he was once viewed as an important piece of this team, his disappointing run last season demoted him to a role off the bench. The Heat still have the opportunity to cut ties with his expiring contract this offseason by offloading him for another player making $25 million. That would further free up the guard rotation for Westbrook to enter.