Miami Heat Receive Surprising Free Agency Grade Amid Early Stagnation
It's safe to say the Miami Heat haven't gotten off to the most excellent start to free agency so far.
Still, some outsiders don't think they've begun that poorly. One Bleacher Report article gave Miami a B-minus for its moves thus far. The author praised the team for retaining guard Davion Mitchell, but expressed concern about their stagnation after getting swept in "historic fashion" during the first round.
"Miami currently sits at a full 15-man roster, so a trade of some sort is likely coming that would open up a roster spot or two. The Heat still have the full $14.1 million mid-level exception but are just $5.5 million away from paying luxury tax. It's been a very underwhelming offseason to this point for a franchise that's typically been very creative (and successful) this time of year," the article wrote.
After a miserable postseason, the Heat was expected to be active this summer in hopes of remaining a conference contender. That hasn't been the case early on, with their most significant move being Mitchell's signing. Falling through on Kevin Durant snatched fans' optimism for roughly the seventh consecutive offseason.
Still, they have time to trade for a star player or obtain a stopgap option instead. They're already expected to re-pursue All-Stars Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard as potential backcourt headliners beside Tyler Herro.
