Miami Heat Remain 'Extremely High' on Nikola Jovic
The Miami Heat are likely to take a step back next season after an underwhelming summer. They acquired Norman Powell and Simone Fontecchio in separate trades, but neither increased the team's chances of competing for a championship. The Eastern Conference is expected to be wide open, but the Heat aren't looking to take advantage.
There's little excitement for the team next season, but a few bright spots leave the fan base hopeful. Nikola Jovic is one of the youngest players on the roster, and the Heat are expecting another leap. Last season, he averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and shot 45.6 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three-point range. It was a career year for the Serbian forward; however, a hand injury cost him to miss 27 games from Feb to April.
Despite the lack of opportunity, the Heat remain hopeful about Jovic's development and members of the front office are "extremely high" on him.
The 22-year-old was the 27th pick in the 2022 draft and was viewed as a steal. Jovic has shown flashes of being a stretch forward who can help space the floor with his three-point shooting, is also a good defender, and can handle the ball.
The Heat did not negotiate a contract extension with their former first-round pick and he enters the final year of his rookie deal. They want their investment to pay off, which was made clear after the organization dealt veteran forward Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets.
Jovic's role is unclear in regards of whether he'll be a starter or come off the bench, but with the departure of Highsmith, he's guaranteed good quality minutes. He's currently with Team Serbia and will compete in the EuroBasket in a couple of weeks.
The Heat are focusing on the development of their younger players, like Jovic, along with Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Pelle Larsson, and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are the new leaders of the franchise, but they need the supporting cast to improve on the court during a long 82-game season. Jovic will play a factor in whether or not the Heat will compete or fall behind next season.
