Miami Heat Reportedly Considering Releasing Player For Flexibility
The Miami Heat continue to value financial flexibility above overspending to increase their chances of competing for a championship. They're projected to generate over $80 million in cap space next summer and are looking to make a big splash. The franchise remains under the first apron but nearly $1.4 million above the luxury tax. The Heat wish to get under that as well and would need to cut salary from the roster.
It's been reported the Heat are considering waiving forward Simone Fontecchio to accomplish this financial goal. He was acquired as part of the Duncan Robinson sign-and-trade to the Detroit Pistons. The Italian native enters his fourth year in the league if he remains on the roster.
Fontecchio averaged 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, shot 40.2 percent from the field, and 33.5 percent from three-point range in 75 games with the Pistons last season. He would make a strong impact on the Heat offensively, but is set to make $8.3 million next year. The undrafted veteran is currently under trade restriction until Sep 9th, so the front office can't simply ship him away to cut salary.
If the franchise were to waive and stretch Fontecchio's contract, they would get under the luxury tax. The strategy would also help them avoid the repeater luxury tax, which applies to teams that have been above it in four consecutive seasons. The Heat have until Aug 28th to utilize the stretch provision.
More Miami Heat News
Miami Heat Veteran Bids Farewell To Duncan Robinson, Shooter To Shooter
Miami Heat Fans Put Duncan Robinson In Same Discussion As NBA Hall Of Famer
Udonis Haslem Details No. 1 Reason Duncan Robinson Will Flourish With Pistons
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Has Strong Duncan Robinson Declaration Amid Departure