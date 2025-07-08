Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell Gives Advice To Rookie Kasparas Jakučionis
Davion Mitchell only played for the Miami Heat for about three months.
But he's already seemingly stamping himself as a staple of the team. Mitchell spoke to the media at a junior Heat youth basketball camp Tuesday morning and revealed his conversation with rookie Kasparas Jakučionis. He signed a two-year, $24 million extension to stay with the team after a magnificent first season.
"I haven't really had a conversation about basketball yet," Mitchell said. "I know with the draft and the Summer League, there's a lot of people in his ear. So I'm not trying to be that extra voice in his ear telling him what to do. I'm waiting right before Vegas, probably going to give him a call and have a chat."
Mitchell's Summer League success makes him the perfect teammate for advice on navigating in the affair. The Heat guard earned a Summer League championship and co-MVP honors in 2021 with the Sacramento Kings. The former Kings and Toronto Raptors guard took this opportunity to encourage Jakučionis to find his stride.
"Honestly, just go out there and play free," Mitchell said. "In Summer League, you learn things from playing against other NBA players...so just go out there and be aggressive and have fun."
Jakučionis appears in his last California Classic game in San Francisco before tonight against the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 p.m. The rookie has struggled so far, logging just seven points, two rebounds, and three assists while shooting 1-of-10 from the field. The team moves on to the Las Vegas Summer League Tournament after Tuesday's game.
