Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Defends Surprising Kel'el Ware Decision
Miami Heat rookie center Kel’el Ware didn’t play in Wednesday’s 134-93 blowout victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
That wasn’t necessarily surprising, given how little the No. 15 pick has played in his rookie year.
What might have been surprising is why Ware didn’t suit up and get garbage time in the rout. The answer is simple: Ware wasn't in Florida, and it's unknown when he'll be back in South Beach.
Miami announced Tuesday night Ware is playing for the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce this week. The Skyforce host the Windy City Bulls (Chicago’s G-League affiliate) on Thursday.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra defended the decision to send Ware to the G League. For starters, he hadn't played since last Wednesday’s road victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
“The next logical thing is to try and get him some time, get him some game minutes, and see how he can impact winning,” Spoelstra told reporters.
Ware averages 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He’d only played in five of Miami’s previous 10 games. Ware recently also missed time with a foot injury.
“I’m encouraged by the work he’s putting in,” Spoelstra said Wednesday.
Miami sending Ware to the G League makes sense. He needs the minutes and game action, especially with durable All-Star Bam Adebayo entrenched as the starting center.
However, the timing is somewhat surprising. The Heat appeared committed to keeping Ware on the active roster and letting him develop behind the scenes. One must wonder why Miami didn't send Ware to the G League earlier.
Ware getting reps in the G League could also boost his trade value. The Heat have been linked to various players via trade in recent months. It remains to be seen if the 10-10 Heat will add or subtract ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
Ware’s G League trip isn’t necessarily a demotion, and he’ll likely be back with the Heat sooner rather than later. We’ll see if he’ll earn increased minutes when he inevitably rejoins the Heat, or if it’ll be back to spending all night on the bench.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.