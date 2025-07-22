Back In The Day NBA

President Obama Raises Eyebrows With All-Time NBA Starting Five

Sen. Barack Obama gives his victory speech joined by Sen. Joe Biden. A huge rally starring presidential hopeful Barack Obama and his running mate Joe Biden draws hundreds of thousands of party supporters at Grant Park in Chicago on November 4, 2008.
Former President Barack Obama never let politics get in the way of his love for sports. He often did brackets during the NCAA Tournament. He let the public know about his passion for the Chicago Bears. He also spoke often of the NBA.

In an interview, he gave his all-time starting five. He said the team was unbeatable. His picks were Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Hakeem Olajuwon.

"I'm from Chicago, MJ at shooting guard," Obama said. "I'd put LeBron at point forward. A bunch of times, he'd be bringing up the ball, he'd be distributing. He'd basically be doing some of the stuff that is a pretty good proximation of what Magic Johnson could do."

He said he picked Durant and Curry because of their shooting. He took Olajuwon due to his ability to play both ends. Some key omissions included Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Larry Bird.

ICEMAN DROPS NEW VODKA

NBA Hall Of Famer George Gervin has one of the coolest product names in the beverage business.

The legendary guard-forward has launched ‘Ice44Vodka’, a product based on his popular ‘Iceman’ nickname and the No. 44 jersey he wore during his 14-year professional career..

On the Ice44Vodka.com website, the product is touted as “Where premium quality meets the legendary spirit of George ‘Iceman’ Gervin. The product is available in four flavors – orange, pineapple, green apple and blueberry. As of July 21, the product has 2,991 Instagram followers. The product can be purchased on the website if it’s not available yet in nearby stores.

Gervin’s popularity will be an obvious advantage in promoting the product. Gervin will have a booth at the Texas Bar and Night Club Convention, scheduled for Aug. 18 in Dallas, to promote ‘Ice44Vodka.’ 

