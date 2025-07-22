NBA Hall Of Famer Drops Bold Claim About Steph Curry
NBA great Isiah Thomas rarely holds back when talking about his talents. He still think he remains one of the best point guards in league history. He recently discussed it during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.
While Thomas put Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson in different categories, he said he is the best the "small" point guard to ever lace them up.
"When you get to small people my size, I'm one, two, three, four and five," Thomas said. "Name me one guy my size who's done what I've done?"
But Thomas did manage to show some respect for today's players. He took time out to show some love for Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. He said Curry could take over the title as best ever point guard before his career ends. After Curry and himself, he listed John Stockton, Chris Paul and Jason Kidd as the best floor generals in league history.
Curry has redefined the point guard position during his future Hall of Fame career, winning four NBA titles.
"Then Steph, depending on what day, he may be one," Thomas said. "It's intimidating when a guy steps across halfcourt and he can just let it go. You standing down down in the layup line and this guy is shooting from halfcourt. That's a psychological (advantage)."
