Miami Heat's Taylor Swift Post Gets Strong Rebuke From Fans
Miami Heat fans want to hear about titles, not Taylor Swift.
That's true even in August, the dead of the offseason.
The Heat's social media team tried to bring a little levity on Tuesday, with a Twitter/X and Instagram post about Swift's engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. That team swiftly had to shake off a very negative reaction.
Poor Bam Adebayo, getting mixed up in this mess. And now, look what the Heat made us do: a Swift post on a Heat content page, if only to show the reactions.
Or this one:
And then there was this:
That doesn't even get into the Twitter/X mentions or the Instagram comments. To be fair to the Heat, the summer can be cruel, especially when the team is coming off a 37-45 campaign and a first round exit by sweep. And it's not like the Heat were the only team in South Florida capitalizing off Swift's popularity. The Florida Panthers posted about the engagement as well -- though their fans were kinder, because they've just been given two straight championships and the Panthers appear primed to compete for a third.
Still, the Heat should have probably gone with a blank space rather than that particular post. They tried to make up for it with the next tweets, and IG offerings.
You can never go wrong posting a smiling Goran Dragic. Not with Heat fans. That was much better received.
Imagine how happy Heat fans will be if Dragic is hired to the front office.
To steal again from Swift's catalogue, they might even sing that Dragic "belongs with me."
WADE UNDERVALUED IN RANKINGS?
After becoming the most decorated and accomplished player for the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade solidified himself among the greatest players in NBA history.
Following 25 years of NBA basketball, CBS Sports gave its rankings for the top 25 players of this century. However, Wade just missed out on being among the top 10 on their list.
“Prime Dwyane Wade was the closest thing to Kobe Bryant,” the article wrote. “Wade was probably the better athlete. The skills -- particularly the footwork and array of shotmaking -- were highly comparable. He was unstoppable the year he won the scoring title (2009) on a team without one other player the defense was concerned about. Stan Van Gundy never trusted young players, but he put the ball in Wade's hands as a rookie for a game-winning shot in the playoffs and he delivered. And he never stopped over a 16-year career that saw him win three championships (one as the No. 1 guy in just his third season) and finish in the top 10 of MVP voting seven times.”
Outside of five players within the top 10 of their list, Wade finished his career with more championships than the rest. His inability to win an MVP seems to be one of the primary reasons he was ranked No. 11, as everyone above him at least has one on their resume. His third-place vote for the award in 2009 was his best chance to win it.
Bleacher Report Makes Two Questionable Picks For Miami Heat Mount Rushmore