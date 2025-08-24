Two Former Miami Heat Teammates Are Now Big 3 Champions
They entered the NBA together, in 2008, both with the Miami Heat, one a first-round pick from Kansas State, the other a second-round pick from Kansas.
The second-round pick (Mario Chalmers) actually had more success with the Heat than the first-round pick (Michael Beasley) did. Chalmers started 82 games as a rookie, and stuck around for the Heat's "Big 3" era, winning championships with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in 2012 and 2013, while Beasley bounced around the league, a pure scorer without a permanent home.
Now they're both champions. As members of the Miami 305 team in the BIG3 three-on-three professional league. Not surprisingly, because of a big Chalmers shot that sealed the deal against the Chicago Triplets.
Chalmers has now won at every conceivable level, from high school in Alaska to KU (where he made a historic shot against Derrick Rose and Memphis to send championship game to overtime) to the NBA and now The BIG3 league. He won this championship with former Heat archenemy Lance Stephenson, of all people, on his side.
For Beasley, though, this has been a bit of a redemption cycle. He never had the defensive chops to stick long in the NBA, but he could score with anyone, and still can, even at age 36. Could this lead to another chance in the big league? Perhaps. He last played for the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2018-19, just 28 games in all. But it would seem that he would be a better option than some on the outer edge of NBA rotations.
The Heat, who employed him a second time after his 2010 departure, have a roster spot -- though it's hard to see Erik Spoelstra and company giving it another whirl.
For now, though, he can settle for being a champion and an MVP, something many thought he would never be.
"Promise is kept," Beasley said as he hoisted the trophy.
