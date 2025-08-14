Ex-NBA Player Makes Bold Proclamations For Miami Heat Ahead Of Next Season
Due to the combination of a successful offseason and several star players dealing with significant injuries, the Miami Heat can take advantage of a much weaker Eastern Conference next year.
On the Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague explains why he believes the Heat can potentially reach contender status in the East again. A significant reason for his prediction is the fact he thinks Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro can improve upon their All-Star appearances and reach another level.
“The Heat are going to be a contender this year,” Teague said. “I like them. The addition of Norman Powell, I think Bam is going to take a leap, and then Tyler Herro got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. I would never count Wiggins out. I just think Tyler Herro is going to take a leap because people came at him. People gunned at him.”
Throughout the season, many opposing coaches blatantly admitted they respected Herro’s growth as a player to the point they used their defensive schemes against him, as if he were a superstar. Unfortunately, during the playoffs, Darius Garland did not hold back in saying Herro’s defense was an easy matchup to attack. Marginal improvements on the defensive end may be the key to Herro reaching another level as a player, and will help the Heat overall on nights when his offense isn’t clicking.
MIAMI HEAT’S OFFSEASON PROVIDES A SUDDEN CHANGE IN LATEST NBA POWER RANKINGS
Following a successful offseason, the Miami Heat now have a path to regain some ground and return as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
NBA.com released its latest power rankings, and John Schuhmann broke down one of the Heat’s most significant weaknesses that plagued them most of last season. While their offseason success primarily stems from acquiring and retaining key perimeter talent, the big man duo of Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware will have to take another leap to solve most of the Heat’s interior struggles.
“The Heat are one of four teams that have ranked in the bottom 10 offensively in each of the last three seasons,” Schuhmann said. “They were also one of only three teams (the Cavs and Thunder were the others) that ended last season with a league-high seven players who shot 37% or better on 100 or more 3-point attempts. They lacked inside scoring, ranking 23rd in field goal percentage in the paint, 24th in free throw rate, and 27th in offensive rebounding percentage.”
Another key aspect of the struggles last season was a sophomore slump from Jaime Jaquez Jr. after an impressive rookie season. Schuhmann explains why the addition of Norman Powell will also require some internal improvement from some other players on the Heat for them to return as a top team in the East.
“Powell (fifth in transition points per game) gives the offense more juice, but the Heat need more from their frontline,” Schuhmann continued. “Bam Adebayo has become more of a jump-shooter over the last two seasons, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. took a step backward after a promising rookie season. A Jaquez renaissance or improvement from center Kel’el Ware could give the Heat the offensive boost they need to get back into the top six in the East.”
