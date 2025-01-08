Miami Heat's Terry Rozier Rated Among 'Least Improved Players' This Season
It's no secret Terry Rozier is having a down year.
The 10-year veteran is seeing a decrease in efficiency this season with the Miami Heat. The Heat traded for Rozier prior to last season's trade deadline. In the trade, the team parted ways with Kyle Lowry and a future first-round pick.
The Ringer's Michael Pina identified the "least improved players" in the NBA this season. Rozier was among those on the list.
"Instead, for the past month, Rozier has been an inconsistent chucker off the bench and has stuck in the corner far too often (while being one of the worst high-volume corner 3-point shooters in the league)," Pina said. "His inability to adapt as a third, fourth, or fifth option (against defenses that can’t pay him as much attention as they used to) has crippled a team that craves the dynamic impression he used to make.
Entering the season, Rozier was projected to start at point guard. With the combination of Tyler Herro's breakout and his own inefficencies, Rozier has been relegated to a role off the bench.
Rozier was the only Heat player to make the list. However, a few other players were dishonorably mentioned as having been disappointing this season.
"The Heat employ a couple of candidates for this column. Bam Adebayo is having a strangely inconsistent season, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. has—to put it kindly—not made the leap Miami was counting on. But despite being the fifth-oldest player on the roster, Rozier is the most (least?) deserving; his true usage rate has made the steepest drop (11.6 percentage points) in the league from last season."
This season, Rozier is averaging 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. His 40 percent from the field along with his 30 percent from beyond the arc are his lowest shooting splits since the 2019 season.
BUCKS TOLD TO 'BACK OFF' JIMMY BUTLER
The list of teams in the hunt to acquire Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is getting smaller.
On Tuesday, veteran NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on X that teams are being crossed off the list. These teams are being told not to attempt to trade for the disgruntled star. Haynes reported one of the teams are the Memphis Grizzlies.
Other teams went unnamed in the report but Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor identified another destination warned to not pursue Butler.
"There’s been a lot of chirping in NBA circles about the future of Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler", O'Connor said. "On Tuesday morning, Chris Haynes reported on X that the Memphis Grizzlies and a few other teams received word that Butler has no interest in being there. One of those other teams? Sources told me the Milwaukee Bucks were also told to back off."
The Bucks are led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. They have the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 18-16 record.
Why would Jimmy Butler not want to play in Milwaukee opposite two All-NBA talents? O'Connor had more to add:
"So, Butler wants out of Miami. But he doesn’t want to play for the team with the second-most wins in the stacked West. Or for the team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. What is it that he wants? This is obvious. Money."
Butler's issue with Miami dates back to last summer. Butler wanted an extension from the organization but Heat president Pat Riley acted reluctant to extend him. At 35 years old, the Heat are afraid to commit to Butler for more seasons.
The Bucks are tied to Antetokounmpo and Lillard's contracts for the next few seasons, making it difficult extend Butler beyond this season if they traded for him.
With Milwaukee reportedly crossed off the list, Butler hopes his next destination is willing to give him a long-term contract.
BILL SIMMONS PREDICTS IMMINENT JIMMY BUTLER TRADE
Lifelong Boston Celtics fan Bill Simmons doesn’t expect to worry about Heat forward Jimmy Butler much longer.
Speaking on the Jan. 5 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons said he believes a Butler trade will happen this week. Miami suspended Butler last Friday for conduct detrimental to the team and a trade request.
Simmons predicted the San Antonio Spurs could jump into the Butler trade sweepstakes. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns over the past month.
According to Simmons, the Spurs have +350 odds to acquire Butler. San Antonio is 18-18, and young center Victor Wembanyama has firmly established himself as one of the NBA’s premier young players.
“They don’t have the odds for Houston, but San Antonio would have to jump the Lakers or Houston basically,” Simmons said. “The thinking is Wemby is now a top-seven guy and maybe they make a trade. So we were looking at that for future odds.”
