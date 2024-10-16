Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Terry Rozier Reveals His Biggest Obstacle This Season

Shandel Richardson

Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) dribbles the basketball as San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) defends during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is finally feel comfortable in the new surroundings.

After he was acquired in January, he had little time to get acclimated. Then a neck injury ended his season in late March, causing him to miss the playoffs.

A few months of rehab has Rozier thinking big.

"It's been a long offseason," Rozier said. "Everything is right. We're on pace to do the right things."

The Heat are hoping to have the Rozier of old, the same player who was a borderline All-Star with the Charlotte Hornets. He adds another scorer to a lineup that already includes Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

And he's 100 percent nowadays.


"He's fully healthy, he's ready," Spoelstra said. "We have a super long offseason. All of this stuff worked itself out. Anybody that was injured had two months to rest and then start a very detailed program to get back to health ... He didn't skip many steps with that."

It also helped Rozier went through a full training camp. It allowed more time to mesh with teammates. It could lead to a stronger regular season to avoid the dreaded Play-In Tournament.

"It feels great," Rozier said. "I think we've been building a great relationship since The Bahamas," Rozier said. "I'm just basically focused on getting my wind up because I know everything else will take care of itself."




