Miami Heat's Terry Rozier Reveals His Biggest Obstacle This Season
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is finally feel comfortable in the new surroundings.
After he was acquired in January, he had little time to get acclimated. Then a neck injury ended his season in late March, causing him to miss the playoffs.
A few months of rehab has Rozier thinking big.
"It's been a long offseason," Rozier said. "Everything is right. We're on pace to do the right things."
The Heat are hoping to have the Rozier of old, the same player who was a borderline All-Star with the Charlotte Hornets. He adds another scorer to a lineup that already includes Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
And he's 100 percent nowadays.
"He's fully healthy, he's ready," Spoelstra said. "We have a super long offseason. All of this stuff worked itself out. Anybody that was injured had two months to rest and then start a very detailed program to get back to health ... He didn't skip many steps with that."
It also helped Rozier went through a full training camp. It allowed more time to mesh with teammates. It could lead to a stronger regular season to avoid the dreaded Play-In Tournament.
"It feels great," Rozier said. "I think we've been building a great relationship since The Bahamas," Rozier said. "I'm just basically focused on getting my wind up because I know everything else will take care of itself."
