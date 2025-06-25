NBA Insider Outlines Andrew Wiggins To Lakers Trade Scenario As Buzz Grows Before 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is just a few hours away, but trades are arguably consuming more media attention than the main event.
One of the biggest talking points of the week is the Miami Heat missing out on superstar Kevin Durant, who was dealt to the Houston Rockets instead. The Heat wasted no time reinserting themselves into rumors, as talk of former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins joining the Los Angeles Lakers is growing.
Insider Anthony Irwin detailed what a Wiggins-to-Los Angeles trade would look like on Lakers Lounge, saying, "What I’ve been hearing is that it would again be a Wiggins-Rui swap. Then the Lakers would have to attach one of their larger expiring contracts, whether it’s Maxi Kleber or Gabe Vincent."
"I would try and push for Maxi Kleber, but you know Miami is also going to ask, probably for Gabe, because he was good there in Miami. The other part of it is I don't think Wiggins is so good that I would want to give up the 2031 or 32 first-rounder for him, but Miami is asking for a first. Then I would imagine the Lakers would have to include Dalton Knecht in the trade," Irwin concluded.
The Miami fanbase may not love the idea of losing the main piece of the Jimmy Butler return for an expiring contract and rising sophomore, but at least the Heat's front office would finally be taking action.
