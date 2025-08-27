Miami Heat Send Young Three-Level Scorer To Magic In Trade Proposal
The Miami Heat's reluctance to trade their younger talent this offseason prevented them from landing big-name stars such as Kevin Durant. However, if the Heat believe they have the tools to embrace a win-now identity, they may have to part with some of the young players in the rotation.
Bleacher Report proposes a one-for-one, player-for-player swap between the Heat and Orlando Magic.
Miami Heat receive: G Anthony Black
Orlando Magic receive: F Nikola Jovic
"The Magic paid a fortune to add Desmond Bane this offseason," the article wrote. "It remains to be seen whether they did enough to get their offense ready to contend. If they're still a bit short on spacing and support scoring, Black probably isn't helping with that. The 6'7" playmaker has enviable physical tools and tons of defensive value, but he's also the kind of lead guard who squeezes his own offense as a non-shooter. Some teams can work around that, but the shooting-starved Magic probably aren't one of them. Jovic, on the other hand, wouldn't have trouble finding the floor in Orlando. He's a 6'10" sharpshooter who flashes some high-end creation and three-level scoring. These Southeast Division rivals may not want to help the other, but this feels like a win-win swap with both teams directly addressing some of their most glaring needs."
The Magic have mightily improved, becoming one of the favorites in the depleted Eastern Conference this season. Adding Nikola Jovic to their forward core of players such as Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac just seems like a luxury. Jovic has been playing at a high level for the Serbian national team in the EuroBasket tournament.
The Heat's guard rotation was a weakness last season. However, Pat Riley and company have made multiple acquisitions to improve the position. First, they re-signed Davion Mitchell, a former first-round pick who found a substantial bench role during the latter half of the season. He was first acquired at last season's trade deadline. The team also drafted Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis with their first-round pick this offseason while adding Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell through a trade.
Anthony Black is still quite young and has shown some promise throughout his short career. The Magic may just not have him as part of their future plans with Jalen Suggs, Jett Howard and Desmond Bane clogging their rotation. Black would be a valuable piece to Miami's rotation, especially with the expiring Powell and Terry Rozier contracts following the season. His playmaking opposite Tyler Herro would be a nice addition for the team's future.