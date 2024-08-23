Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo Reacts In Disappointment To NBA 2K Rating
The Miami Heat's fanbase has a higher belief in center Bam Adebayo's worth than the game designers at EA Sports, the company that makes the popular NBA 2K video game.
Adebayo is one of the NBA's top defenders, but his sub-90 rating in 2K25 would tell otherwise. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.
Adebayo is an 88 overall to start the year, raising an eyebrow or two as it is lower than anticipated. Statistically, Adebayo fits in with his peers, who are ranked in the 90's. He averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 52.1% and 35.7% from three-point range last season.
He took to social media, sprinkling comedy into his reaction.
Adebayo might have joked about his hair, but he is not joking with his dismay toward his overall.
Adebayo is coming off a season where he made the All-Star Team along with All-Defensive First Team. The 27-year-old helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals twice since 2020 while also assisting Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Veteran star teammate Jimmy Butler is another victim of a lower-than-anticipated rating, starting the year at an 89. He was a 95 in 2K24. Rebounding, playmaking, and defensive drops are seen as key reasons for the substantial cut in overall.
Heat fans will always stick up for their star players, flooding social media with questions about the deemed disrespectful ratings.
