Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo Reacts In Disappointment To NBA 2K Rating

Bam Adebayo takes to social media to voice his displeasure over his rating. Fans tend to agree with the player.

Scott Salomon

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks towards the scoreboard as he heads up court during the third quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Heat's fanbase has a higher belief in center Bam Adebayo's worth than the game designers at EA Sports, the company that makes the popular NBA 2K video game.

Adebayo is one of the NBA's top defenders, but his sub-90 rating in 2K25 would tell otherwise. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Adebayo is an 88 overall to start the year, raising an eyebrow or two as it is lower than anticipated. Statistically, Adebayo fits in with his peers, who are ranked in the 90's. He averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 52.1% and 35.7% from three-point range last season.

He took to social media, sprinkling comedy into his reaction.

Adebayo might have joked about his hair, but he is not joking with his dismay toward his overall.

Adebayo is coming off a season where he made the All-Star Team along with All-Defensive First Team. The 27-year-old helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals twice since 2020 while also assisting Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Veteran star teammate Jimmy Butler is another victim of a lower-than-anticipated rating, starting the year at an 89. He was a 95 in 2K24. Rebounding, playmaking, and defensive drops are seen as key reasons for the substantial cut in overall.

Heat fans will always stick up for their star players, flooding social media with questions about the deemed disrespectful ratings.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

