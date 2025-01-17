Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Issues Statement Ahead of Return From Suspension
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler issued a statement Friday evening, only hours before his first game back from a seven-game suspension.
Would Butler address the reports he wants out of Miami? Did he apologize for requesting a trade earlier this month?
Nope.
Instead, Butler—through his agent, Bernie Lee—channeled Michael Jordan with a simple message Lee posted to X (formerly Twitter).
“I’m back.”
Well said!
At least Butler finds humor in the ongoing trade saga. We’ll see what he says following the Heat’s showdown with the Nuggets.
HEAT “DREAD” BUTLER COMEBACK
ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported Friday there is a “palpable dread” ahead of Butler’s return from a seven-game suspension. Miami banished the six-time All-Star on Jan. 3, one day after he requested a trade.
“I don’t know how he can come back to this locker room,” one source told Shelburne.
Another went so far as to say, “We don’t want him back.”
Shelburne did not specify if the sources were players. However, she noted sources told her those inside the locker room—players, coaches, and staff—are “weary” of the ongoing drama.
Unfortunately, those sources are stuck with Butler right now. His seven-game suspension officially ended following Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers, and he is expected to play Friday night against the Nuggets.
We’ll see if Miami deals Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. He reportedly recently reiterated his trade request in a meeting with Heat president Pat Riley, who has been publicly critical of Butler for nearly a year.
By the sound of things, a significant amount of people inside the Heat would absolutely welcome seeing Butler clean out his locker.
NEW WADE MURAL UNVEILED IN WYNWOOD
Wynwood and Miami artist Kyle Holbrook went all out for Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s birthday.
On Friday morning, Holbrook unveiled two 60-foot murals depicting Wade, arguably the greatest player in Heat history. The ceremony coincided with Wade’s 43rd birthday.
The first mural of Wade, the No. 5 pick in 2003 and three-time champion, is a hyper-realistic portrait. Holbrook included a goat behind Wade, which the artist called a “playful nod to his ‘GOAT’ status as the Greatest of All Time among Miami players.
Holbrook also included confetti “symbolizing the joy of his three NBA championships and the indelible mark he left on Miami’s sports scene.”
The second mural pokes fun at the viral Wade statue the Heat unveiled last fall. It includes a thought bubble asking, “Who is that guy?”
“This mural merges humor with homage, embedding highlights from Wade’s illustrious career, including his Finals MVP award, Hall of Fame induction, and membership in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team,” Holbrook explained.
“The mural invites fans to appreciate not only Wade’s athletic greatness but also his humility and relatability.
According to Holbrook, the tribute was made possible through collaborating with Louis Wolfson III and Louis Wolfson III Foundation.
“Painted on the property of Pinnacle Housing, the murals symbolize a shared commitment to celebrating Miami’s culture, art, and sports heritage,” Holbrook said.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.