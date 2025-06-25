Miami Heat Starter On "Leaguewide" List As Potential Trade Target
The Miami Heat missed out on Kevin Durant when he was traded to the Houston Rockets earlier this week. That doesn't team president Pat Riley is done attempting to make moves. The Heat still have plenty of valuable trade assets in order to improve the roster this offseason.
Among the notable trade pieces is forward Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade in February. The Stein Line included Wiggins on a list of players who are being shopped around before agency begins Monday.
Here's what The Stein Line reported late Tuesday night: "Among the veterans currently being monitored leaguewide for potential inclusion in trades this offseason: Miami's Andrew Wiggins, Toronto's RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, Utah's Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson in addition to Collins, Washington's Marcus Smart and Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton."
Wiggins is a solid trade bargaining chip. A former No. 1 pick, he was solid in his half season with the Heat.
JAQUEZ THINKS BACK TO DRAFT NIGHT
Multiple NBA draft prospects are waiting to hear their names called to seize a lifelong dream they've pursued since childhood.
As the draft approaches, it’s a nerve‑racking time for players. Especially those not guaranteed a lottery pick who must wait until the bottom half of the first round.
On the Garage Closes at 9 podcast, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. reflected on the anxiety he faced leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft.
"I will say it was probably one of the longest days of my life," Jaquez Jr. exclaimed. "I got the call that I was going to be invited to the green room, literally the day before the draft. So, they put me and my family on a flight that night. Got into New York, it was super late, but I couldn't really sleep."
