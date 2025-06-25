Ex-Heat Player Warns Boston Celtics About Jaylen Brown In Free Agency
There is some speculation about the Boston Celtics listening to trade offers for All-Star guard Jaylen Brown. The Celtics have made it clear they want to dump players to get under the salary cap but former Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris feels it's the wrong move to trade Brown.
"They are a year removed from winning a championship," Morris said Wednesday morning on ESPN's Get Up. "They let it be known, even before the season, they were getting rid of some of these pieces and getting under the salary cap."
The Celtics, who defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, are likely out of the championship picture. Star Jayson Tatum could miss next season after tearing an Achilles during last postseason. The rebuilding year could help Brown develop into an even bigger star without Tatum. Morris feels the Celtics should just play behind Brown until Tatum returns to lead another title run.
"They will compete in the East but they can't win a championship without one of their best players," Morris said. "This is a time for Jaylen Brown to come into his own. He's always been a good player in this league. Now it's time for him to take the step and be a 1A."
So it would be awfully shocking if Brown was traded but anything can happen.
