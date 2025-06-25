Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. Reminisces Draft-Night Anxiety, Fulfillment
Multiple NBA draft prospects are waiting to hear their names called to seize a lifelong dream they've pursued since childhood.
As the draft approaches, it’s a nerve‑racking time for players. Especially those not guaranteed a lottery pick who must wait until the bottom half of the first round.
On the Garage Closes at 9 podcast, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. reflected on the anxiety he faced leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft.
"I will say it was probably one of the longest days of my life," Jaquez Jr. exclaimed. "I got the call that I was going to be invited to the green room, literally the day before the draft. So, they put me and my family on a flight that night. Got into New York, it was super late, but I couldn't really sleep."
Although Jaquez Jr. earned significant attention before the draft thanks in part to ranking eighth all-time in scoring at UCLA, he was projected as a late-first or early-second round pick. Understandably, this added to his pre-draft nerves.
"Got to the hotel, had an early morning of doing pictures, interviews, meeting with the commissioner, just doing things all day. Eventually led all the way up to the big night," Jaquez Jr. said.
He then described the anticipation of waiting in the NBA draft green room with loved ones before ultimately being selected by Miami.
"I was sitting there with my family at the table. I seen one of my boys get drafted right before, and then I saw No.18 Miami Heat. I was just praying and crossing my fingers they were going to pick me," Jaquez Jr. emphasized.
"As I look up, I see the camera starts surrounding the table. I was like oh sh*t here we go. I had shed some tears, and I was just filled with so much joy and a sense of accomplishment that all my hard work finally paid off. Then I flew to Miami the next day."
