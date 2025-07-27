Miami Heat To Sign Knockdown Movement Shooter To Exhibit 10 Contract
Now that the Duncan Robinson era has come to a close, it seems the Miami Heat are attempting to replenish the skillset the franchise's all-time greatest movement shooter provided. On Saturday, news came that the Heat are planning to sign Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen to an Exhibit 10 deal.
The 24 year-old averaged 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists and a steal in his senior season, while attempting 9.5 three point attempts per game. Although he made just 32 percent of those threes last season, he did make 85.4 percent of his free throws.
Additionally, he converted on 38 percent of the 6 threes per game he was taking in the other three seasons he played for the University of Utah, where he finished as the school's all-time leading three-point marksman.
Standing 6'6", listed at 200 pounds, Madsen signed with the Golden State Warriors summer league team after going undrafted in late June. In four showings, he averaged 10.5 points in just 12 minutes per game, converting on 58.8 percent on his threes.
In the Warriors' game against the Heat in the California Classic portion of Summer League, Madsen tallied nine points, five assists and two steals in 19 minutes, converting on three of his six threes. In the time he was on the floor, the Warriors outscored the Heat by a team-high 25 points.
The Exhibit 10 deal is an unguaranteed minimum contract that allows teams to invite players to training camp, giving them a chance to have their contract converted into a two-way deal. As of right now, the Heat have two of their three two-way spots filled with Myron Gardner and Vlad Goldin, but those slots are not set in stone. Veteran Heat guard Dru Smith, rehabbing from a torn Achilles, remains eligible for one more season of a two-way contract if the team does want to bring him back.