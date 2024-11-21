ESPN Critical of Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat’s Big Three in New Rankings
Do you believe in the Miami Heat’s current Big Three of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Tyler Herro?
If so, you’re certainly feeling more optimistic than ESPN.
ESPN ranked every team’s core three players in a Nov. 21 article. The Heat finished 19th and as one of three teams in the “age and injury questions” tier.
The good news is ESPN praised Herro, who is averaging a career-high 24.2 points and on pace to make his first All-Star game. Adebayo also earned recognition for his versatility and athleticism.
However, Butler’s presence and age, injury history, and contract status dropped the Heat. He missed four games earlier this month with an ankle injury.
“This group has gone as far as Butler could carry it the past few seasons, and until further notice that remains the case,” the article argued.
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Trae Young are among the superstars who have been suggested as possible Heat trade targets. However, there have been no credible trade reports or rumors in recent weeks.
HEAT HAVE HIGH ODDS FOR EMBIID
According to Adam Thompson, a veteran oddsmaker for Bookies.com, the Miami Heat have the second best odds in terms of where Embiid will be playing next season, sitting at +525. The Philadelphia 76ers still have the best odds to retain their superstar at +300.
After signing a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension this past summer, Embiid is not eligible to be traded until this upcoming offseason. The big question is what would the 76ers be seeking in return for the 2023 NBA MVP? A package surrounding Bam Adebayo and picks seems to make the most sense salary-wise if both the 76ers and Heat decide to go in this direction and make a deal next offseason.
Jimmy Butler sits with a player option for next season and if the Heat make a splash to acquire Embiid, they can be even more of a threat in the Eastern Conference.
CHALMERS GETS REVENGE ON BIBBY
Former Miami Heat teammates Mario Chalmers and Mike Bibby reunited at the poker table this week.
Unlike the 2011 NBA Finals, the advantage went to Chalmers.
Chalmers posted on his Instagram story he defeated Bibby at a celebrity poker tournament Nov. 20. The caption read: "Mario Chalmers vs. Mike Bibby, Light Work."
Consider it revenge for the 2011 finals, when coach Erik Spoelstra famously started a struggling Bibby at point guard until the series-deciding Game 6.
Chalmers regained his starting role the next year. He remained the No. 1 point guard throughout the rest of the Big Three era and won two championships with the Heat.
BAM, HASLEM REUNITE AT THANKSGIVING EVENT
Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem were once again teammates Wednesday.
They came together to help host the Bam, Books and Brotherhood Thanksgiving Twist In Liberty City. Adebayo is the Heat's starting center while the retired Haslem is one of the most beloved players in franchise history.
Adebayo arrived with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson for the event. There are rumors of the two dating but neither has spoken on the speculation. They have been spotted together several times, including during the Olympics in Paris. Both represented the United States during the summer games.
BUTLER CONTINUES CLIMBING SCORING LIST
Butler scored 30 points in Monday’s blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. In the process, he passed former All-Stars Tim Hardaway Sr. and Goran Dragić among the Heat’s leading scorers.
Butler ended Monday night with 6,363 points in a Heat uniform, good enough for ninth place all-time. He surpassed Hardaway (6,335) and entered the top 10 early in the game.
Later in the night, Butler moved past Dragić, who scored 6,348 points in his seven seasons with the Heat.
Butler’s next target is another former teammate. Udonis Haslem has a 223-point lead on Butler for eighth place.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.