NBA 2K Sends Miami Heat's Terry Rozier a Disrespectful Message Following Rough Week
If Terry Rozier needs more motivation to snap out of his shooting slump, NBA 2K is happy to help.
NBA 2K25 announced its latest ratings update Nov. 21. Rozier unsurprisingly fell from an 80 overall to a 78 following a difficult week.
Rozier, who has started most of the year at point guard, is averaging his lowest points (12.9) and field-goal percentage (38 percent) since becoming a full-time starter in 2019.
Rozier missed Monday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers with right foot discomfort. He didn’t practice Thursday, and it is unclear if he will play Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks.
Of the four Heat players who received a ratings change, Rozier was the only one to drop. Tyler Herro received a +1 and went up to 86 overall.
Haywood Highsmith jumped to 77 overall with a two-point increase. Backup guard Pelle Lawson received a +1, moving to 73 overall.
HEAT REST PLAYERS DURING LENGTHY LAYOFF
Rozier wasn’t the only Heat player who sat out Thursday’s practice. The Miami Heat elected to let Rozier, Jaime Jaquez, and Josh Richardson enjoy their extended absence a little longer.
The trio did not practice Thursday while recovering from various injuries.
Jaquez sat out Monday with a high ankle sprain. Richardson had five points in Monday’s win but is battling a heel injury.
Despite not officially practicing, all three took shots Thursday afternoon.
Given the six-day layoff between games, Miami could afford to rest all three players. The Heat played three games in four days last weekend, splitting a two-game set with the Indiana Pacers and knocking off the 76ers at home.
ARENAS THINKS HEAT CAN FIX EMBIID
Retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas never hesitates to voice his opinion on anything related to basketball.
Arenas thinks Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid needs a team like the Miami Heat and president Pat Riley to take him to the next level as a player.
“He needs somewhere they don’t give a (bleep) about your name,” Arenas said. “At this point, you can only go to Pat Riley to restart who you’re gonna be. Go there for 2-3 years, then you can leave.”
CHALMERS GETS REVENGE ON BIBBY
Former Miami Heat teammates Mario Chalmers and Mike Bibby reunited at the poker table this week.
Unlike the 2011 NBA Finals, the advantage went to Chalmers.
Chalmers posted on his Instagram story he defeated Bibby at a celebrity poker tournament Nov. 20. The caption read: "Mario Chalmers vs. Mike Bibby, Light Work."
Consider it revenge for the 2011 finals, when coach Erik Spoelstra famously started a struggling Bibby at point guard until the series-deciding Game 6.
Chalmers regained his starting role the next year. He remained the No. 1 point guard throughout the rest of the Big Three era and won two championships with the Heat.
BAM, HASLEM REUNITE AT THANKSGIVING EVENT
Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem were once again teammates Wednesday.
They came together to help host the Bam, Books and Brotherhood Thanksgiving Twist In Liberty City. Adebayo is the Heat's starting center while the retired Haslem is one of the most beloved players in franchise history.
Adebayo arrived with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson for the event. There are rumors of the two dating but neither has spoken on the speculation. They have been spotted together several times, including during the Olympics in Paris. Both represented the United States during the summer games.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.