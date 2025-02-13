Miami Heat Without Key Player Tonight Vs Dallas Mavericks
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Miami Heat are without Andrew Wiggins against the Dallas Mavericks.
A stomach bug is running rampant throughout the Heat locker room. All-Star Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson, and Terry Rozier have already missed games this week because of Illness. Wiggins is the latest.
Wiggins played 34 minutes in the loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in his second game for the Heat. He finished with 13 points, 4-12 from the field, four rebounds, and three assists, with one steal and block.
In his first game against the Boston Celtics, he finished with 11 points, 3-12 from the field (2-8 from three), five rebounds and assist, and one block and steal in the loss.
Wiggins is still finding his role on the team only a few games into his tenure.
