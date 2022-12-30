Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times

The New York Knicks have now lost five straight games

The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately.

After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games.

Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.

OTHER NOTES

-The Toronto Raptors lost a fourth straight home game, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 119-106. Pascal Siakam and Dillon Brooks each scored 25 points. Ja Morant’s had a career-high 17 assists.

“It’s super impressive,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Morant. “Tons of credit to Ja. It just sets a tone for us. His unselfishness, we talk about that all the time.”

-Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, helping the Boston Celtics break the Los Angeles Clippers’ two-game winning streak. They have become one of the NBA’s best duos and even been compared to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

“Last year y’all wanted to trade one of us," Tatum recently mentioned. "Now you’re saying Mike and Scottie. We’re not as bad as you said, but we’re not as good as Mike and Scottie.”

-Four Indiana Pacers players (Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Tyrese Haliburton, and Bennedict Mathurin) scored 20-plus points, leading Pacers to a 135-126 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the Cavs' third straight loss. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 28 points.

-The Charlotte Hornets' 121-113 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder finally gets them their 10th win. LaMelo Ball was one assist shy of his eighth career triple-double. He had 27 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and two blocks. P.J. Washington had 25 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks.

