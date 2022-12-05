Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Likely To Replace Kyrie Irving On Nike Endorsement List

Irving was released from his deal with Nike this week

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who will play against the Miami Heat tonight, is reportedly is expected to sign a shoe deal with Nike.

Morant will likely replace Brooklyn Nets guard Kryrie Irving, who was released earlier in the day from Nike.

Here's the preview for tonight's game:

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FedEx Forum

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: +2

VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

GRIZZLIES

F Dillon Brooks

F Jaren Jackson Jr

C Steven Brooks

G Ja Morant

G John Konchar

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on his teammates: "I see the way that they put their bodies on the line. Just the fact that everybody is stepping into roles when guys are down and guys are out. I love that because you never know when your number is going to be called. But every time somebody's number is called, they're always ready."

