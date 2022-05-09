Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry Still Dealing With Hamstring Issues

Lowry tweaked the injury during Sunday's Game 4 loss

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry's status for Game 5 is unknown after he re-injury his hamstring in Sunday's Game 4 loss. 

"We'll just have to get back to Miami and see," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's such a warrior that we'll just have to see. There's nothing right now."

Lowry was playing his second game back after missing Games 1 and 2 of the series. He had just six points in 30 minutes. 

"Put it this way, you don't want to play with it," Lowry said. "But we're in a situation in the playoffs where we're in a hostile environment, we're in this together no matter what. Just trying to be out there for my guys, no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is."

Lowry has struggled in both games he's played. He went scoreless in Game 3. Gabe Vincent has been quality backup but only had two points Sunday. 

"We'll see," Lowry said. "... Tough timing for a hamstring. I've never had a soft tissue [injury]. This goal is to be out there. So if you're asking if I'm gonna try and play, yes, I'll be trying to play Game 5."

