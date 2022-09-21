Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Named A Top 25 NBA Player By ESPN

Adebayo checks in at No. 21 on the list

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has improved in each of his five NBA seasons. 

With Adebayo no longer considered a young player, this is the perfect time for him to establish himself among the league's elite. Adebayo has those expectations after being named a Top 25 player by ESPN

He checked in at No. 21 on the list. 

Adebayo is a max player, an Olympic gold medalist and has helped carry the Heat to the Eastern Conference finals in two of the past three seasons," ESPN's Nick Friedel wrote.  "But can he develop his offensive presence more to not only take more pressure off of Butler, but the rest of a Heat offense that stalled out at times in the postseason? If he does, the Heat should be near the top of the East again."

Adebayo averaged a career-high 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds last year. He joins guards Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, who were No. 61 and No. 62, in the rankings. 

ESPN will release its Top 10-6 players on Thursday, which will likely include Heat forward Jimmy Butler. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18569151_168389536_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Could Take A Udonis Haslem Role This Season In Golden State

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18707397_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Sign Guard Dru Smith, Bring Roster To 20

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17925854_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry Crack ESPN's Top 100

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18153302_168389536_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Takes Opposite Vaccination Stance Of Miami Heat, Rest Of NBA

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18731713_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Debuts Bald Head?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18373436_168389536_lowres
News

Are The Miami Heat Better With Gabe Vincent At Point Guard Instead of Kyle Lowry?

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18465589_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Shaquille O'Neal Discusses His Trade To Miami Heat in 2004

By Landon Buford
USATSI_19072572_168389536_lowres
News

Prep For Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Touchdown Throw Resembles Ray Allen’s Iconic Three-Pointer

By Jayden Armant