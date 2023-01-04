Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Questionable For Wednesday Against Los Angeles Lakers

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Robinson continues to deal with a left hamstring strain. He recently passed Tim Hardaway as the franchise leader in career 3-pointers.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

Where: Staples Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat N/A

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Lakers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 112-98 win last week on 12/28 and with a victory tonight, will sweep the series for the second time in three seasons, having currently won four of the last five overall meetings. The Heat are 31-38 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 21-14 in home games and 10-24 in road games ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis (foot) is out, LeBron James (ankle) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee) are questionable and Russell Westbrook (foot) is probable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

LAKERS

F Troy Brown Jr

F LeBron James

C Thomas Bryant

G Patrick Beverley

G Dennis Schroder

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo: "He and Tyler are just really developing a beautiful chemistry together. "They're seeing a lot of different coverages. They watch film together, they work together before and after practice. They know our two-man combination between the two of them is very important. They know that they have to be able to conquer all the different schemes that great players are required."

