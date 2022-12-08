Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Tries To Recruit Nikola Jovic To Root For Brazil In World Cup

Butler, a Brazil fan, said there's room for Jovic on the fan bandwagon

It's no secret Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is a huge soccer fan.

With the World Cup happening, Butler is rooting for Brazil. Butler even tried to recruit rookie teammate Nikola Jovic to cheer for Brazil.

Jovic didn't budge, preferring to back his native Serbian team. Their candid exchange took place while the Heat were practicing in Memphis earlier this week.

The conversation starts by talking about Brazil's latest victory.

"You can get on our band wagon," Butler says.

"We lost," responds Jovic.

Then Jovic explains why he refuses to root for Brazil.

"I'm not joining the best team in the world," Jovic tells Butler.

Butler then says, "Why are you mad at me that we're the best team in the world."

When Butler tries to be even more convincing by naming some Brazilian players, including Neymar, Jovic ends it by saying, "Never bro."

