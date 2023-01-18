NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 17: Nikola Jokic’s 36-Point Triple-Double Lifts Denver Nuggets over Portland Trail Blazers

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Nikola Jokic had his league-leading 13th triple-double in the win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jokic added 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists on 93 percent shooting to his case for MVP. He outdueled Damian Lillard, who scored 30 of his 44 points in the first half.

“You call plays for him and those plays sometimes turn into team-conceptual basketball because of him. He gets guys involved," said Nuggets assistant David Adelman, filling in for coach Michael Malone while he was in the league's safety protocols.

OTHERS:

- Jrue Holiday recorded 37 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory against the Toronto Raptors, topping the previous season-high he set on Monday. Holiday became the first Bucks guard to record consecutive 35-point games since Michael Redd in 2006. Holiday is averaging 27 points, 1.3 steals and 9.8 assists in the absence of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet’s 39-point performance tied his season high in scoring. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

- Keldon Johnson’s career-high 36 points helped the San Antonio Spurs stop a five-game losing streak against the Brooklyn Nets, who were playing without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

- Joel Embiid’s 41-point outing against the Los Angeles Clippers gave the Philadelphia 76ers a comfortable win Tuesday night. Despite missing time due to injury, Embiid is still second in points per game this season.

