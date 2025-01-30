More Details Emerge About Miami Heat Guard, Alleged Illegal Betting Scheme
More details have emerged regarding Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier’s potential involvement in an illegal betting scheme.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday a gambling ring bet heavily against Rozier in a 2023 game for the Hornets. Rozier hasn’t been charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing.
According to the WSJ, U.S. Integrity notified sportsbooks and the NBA that unusual wagers were coming in on Rozier’s player props.
The game that caught U.S. Integrity’s attention was a 115-96 Hornets loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on March 23, 2023. Rozier totaled five points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 10 minutes.
An AP summary that night said Rozier left with a sore right foot. He missed Charlotte’s next eight games.
Sources told the WSJ that some sportsbooks had stopped accepting bets on Rozier’s stats around that period.
“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. “The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules.
“We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”
Neither Rozier nor the Heat had commented as of publication. Charlotte traded Rozier to the Heat in January 2024.
It is worth noting Hard Rock Live regularly included player prop bets featuring Rozier earlier this season. However, Hard Rock typically only has prop bets for starters or key reserves; Miami moved Rozier to the bench in late November.
The WSJ report said the inquiry is “part of a wider government investigation” that already caught former Raptors big man Jontay Porter. The NBA banned Porter for life in 2024 after he allegedly placed 13 bets on NBA games using another person’s account and leaked information about his health to a sports bettor.
Porter pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
