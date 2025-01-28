Jimmy Butler’s Agent Comments After Client’s Latest Suspension
Anyone hoping for a public feud between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, is out of luck … for now.
The Heat suspended Butler on Monday for the third time this month, this time citing a “continued pattern of disregard of team rules.” Butler walked out of Monday’s practice and earned an indefinite banishment.
Miami previously suspended Butler for violating team rules and missing a team flight.
“Man this is turning into the most expensive Christmas Party no show ever,” Lee wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
An X user told Lee to “try being an agent” and helping Butler “rather than playing dominos.”
“I’m fu*king trying Darryl,” Lee wrote back. “Sh*t.”
Lee’s been active on social media throughout his client’s drama-filled season. He called out former NBA champion Channing Frye and Heat legend Tim Hardaway for their respective comments on Butler last week.
Lee previously battled ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania last month. The veteran agent questioned Charania’s credibility and integrity after a report Butler preferred a trade.
Butler subsequently requested a trade Jan. 2.
BUTLER TROLLS HEAT
At least Butler is making fun during his suspension-filled month.
Butler appeared to troll the Heat by posting a video on social media of Tommy Strawn from the 1990s sitcom "Martin." Strawn was known for not having a job in the show.
Here's a look at what Butler posted after being suspended for a third time in a month.
COULD BULLS ENTER BUTLER SWEEPSTAKES?
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported Monday the Chicago Bulls are “absolutely involved” in trade conversations involving Butler.
There’s a catch, though. Although Butler played for the Bulls from 2011-17, Windhorst said a reunion isn’t on the table.
“Not that Jimmy Butler would end in Chicago,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective, “But they would get involved in the trade.”
If the Bulls do get involved, they’d do so as a third team to help make salaries work. Windhorst pitched the idea the Bulls could acquire Suns guard Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause and a $53.6 million cap hit next season.
Beal also owns a $57.1 million player option for the 2027 season, the final year of the five-year contract he signed in 2022.
Windhorst acknowledged he can’t see the Bulls doing that deal.
“Maybe it’s never gonna happen, but it’s been discussed,” Windhorst said.
Co-host Tim Bontemps didn’t hide his opinion.
“I hope they don’t because it’d be one of the dumbest trades ever,” Bontemps argued.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI.