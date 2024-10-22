NBA Analyst Claims Bam Adebayo Won't Rival Rising Superstar For DPOY
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is yet to take home the most treasured award for defenders, the Defensive Player of the Year.
Although he's made five consecutive All-Defensive Teams, his campaigns often lack the statistical backing needed to win the hardware. It seems this problem will continue this season, especially with San Antonio Spurs generational talent Victor Wembanyama on the rise.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps made mention on The Hoop Collective that he doesn't expect Adebayo, or anyone else for that matter, to heavily contest Wembanyama for the DPOY.
When discussing the betting odds for the award, Bontemps said, "I don't really love any of those other guys as a strong No. 2 either. Bam Adebayo is a super versatile defender, but he's not the kind of guy that makes a lot of flashy standout plays at that end."
"So I think it's difficult to see, like, 'Hey, there's this one other person you could point to as a real rival'... so from that standpoint, if Victor stays healthy, there's a lot of reason to expect him to win the award, which is obviously why he's a big favorite.," Bontemps concluded.
While it is arguably harder than ever in Adebayo's career to earn the trophy, expect him to continue anchoring the Heat's well-respected defense.
