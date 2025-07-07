ESPN Analyst Like Miami Heat Trading For Low-Risk Championship Veteran
The last time the Miami Heat made an offseason trade was three years ago. They acquired Kyle Lowry, who helped lead the Heat to several deep playoff runs. Now, they can potentially return to glory after their deal today.
The Heat were involved in a three-team trade, as they traded away Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love in return for Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers. Bobby Marks broke down how the Heat’s roster build benefits after trading for a low-risk championship veteran, who just came off the best year of his career.
“I really like this move for Miami,” Marks said. “And I know people say you have Tyler Herro already. I thought Norman Powell, prior to probably the All-Star break, was deserving to be an All-Star. He played at a high level and had some injuries in the second half of the year. Had some really good moments in the playoffs with the Clippers here.”
Marks goes on to explain how the trade hard caps the Heat for the first apron. Powell’s expiring contract gives them the flexibility to move him in pursuit of a star in the future, or keep him long-term to continue building around their young core.
“How the trade works is that Anderson and Kevin Love, that’s $13 million, and you bring back $20.5 million,” Marks continued. “You’re in this tier-2 from a trade mechanics as an $8.5 million buffer, so that certainly works within the rules of the CBA. Norman is in the last year of his contract, and he’s extension-eligible for the next six months.”