NBA Analyst Expects Seamless Fit For Norman Powell Addition To Miami Heat
Mark Jones calls games on the entire NBA for ESPN, and spends much of the season calling Sacramento Kings contests on their local affiliates.
But the Weston, FL, resident and original Miami Heat season ticket holder always keeps a close eye on his hometown team. Jones, who has been in South Florida of late -- attending Miami Pro League games and speaking to members of the Jamaican national team as they practiced at Boca Raton's Florida Atlantic University -- has come away bullish on Jamaica and Heat player Norman Powell.
"Yeah, just a great forceful player," Jones told me on the Five on the Floor podcast. "On both ends of the court. A guy really coming off a career year last year, you saw the numbers. And if you watched him, you saw that is still on an upward arc right now. As for the fit in Miami Heat, he's a Heat type of player. He's excited about being here in Miami. He is looking for more of an expanded role offensively, because James Harden is very ball dominant (for the Clippers), albeit he's an All-Star; Kawhi Leonard is gonna get his 15-20 shots per game. There are a lot more mouths to feed, I think with the Clippers, as opposed to the more egalitarian system that (Erik Spoelstra) likes to run with the Miami Heat."
Jones was highly impressed with Powell's recent offensive outburst for Jamaica, while not at his physical best.
"Just a little sidenote from that 34, point game in the clincher, against Costa Rica in overtime," Jones said. "This was proceeded by him, I spoke with him Ethan,.... He got some pizza, it wasn't a Kobe burger, it was pizza in the middle of the night before he went to sleep. By 3 a.m., it was coming out of both ends, if you know what I mean. And there were doctors on the scene. They weren't sure he was going to play. But really speaking to the type of player he is, he said, 'Nah, I didn't come this far just to come this far. I'm playing tomorrow.' Got some IVs, got some fluids, and came back with a crazy clutch performance to get Jamaica qualified for the next round of FIBA qualifiers."
"He hit a corner 3 late in the game with three Costa Rican players hanging all over him," Jones continued. "That said really all you need to know about Norm Powell."
Jones also noted how Powell gifted his Jamaican teammates a lot of merchandise -- and believes Powell will be the same type of teammate with the Heat.