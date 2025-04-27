NBA Champion Claims Miami Heat 'Don't Have Enough' To Compete
The Miami Heat are looking to avoid being swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Heat, led by Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, squeaked into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed after winning through the Play-In Tournament. Against the No 1. seed Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat have lost two games by more than 20 points.
Antoine Walker, a member of the 2006 championship-winning Heat team, claims the Heat do not have enough to compete with the top teams of the Eastern Conference due to the lack of star power.
"They just don't have enough," Walker said on the Nightcap show. "I love Bam [Adebayo]. I think he’s a great piece of the puzzle. I think they got him as being a major centerpiece. I don't think he's that guy. I think he is more of a C guy to me."
Adebayo is the longest tenured member of the Heat. His offense this season has been limited compared to his prior All-Star caliber seasons. However, his defensive skillset has been an integral piece to the Heat's success over the past few seasons.
Walker did not conclude his criticism with just Adebayo, but also claimed Herro is not a leading option as well.
"Tyler Herro is terrific," Walker added. "Obviously, a Sixth Man of the Year, a great scorer but he is a sixth man. He can start for you and give you some buckets but he is a sixth man."
Herro earned his first All-Star selection this season during a breakout campaign. While he entered the league as a spark plug off the bench, Herro has established himself as an elite scorer. He averaged 23.9 points this season while playing the most minutes of his career.
Both Adebayo and Herro are viewed as foundational pieces for the franchise. Adebayo's contract runs through 2029 while Herro's runs through 2027. If Walker believes these players are not leading pieces for a championship-winning team, bringing in a third star may be a priority for Pat Riley and company this offseason.
