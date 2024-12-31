Former Houston Rockets Guard Blasts Tyler Herro, Miami Heat Fans After Viral Fight
Considering his tenure with the Houston Rockets, no basketball fan should be surprised where guard Vernon Maxwell stands on the recent Tyler Herro-Amen Thompson fight.
Maxwell took to X (formerly Twitter) and ripped Herro, calling him “Machine Gun Kelly” following Sunday’s skirmish between Herro and Thompson. Thompson tossed Hero to the ground after the two bumped into one another late in the Heat’s 104-100 victory; he grabbed the Heat guard, and the two went to the ground.
“Miami got the dub tonight but they took an L in life,” Maxwell posted Sunday. “Can I get an Amen!”
“Hey Heat fans, 20 years from now do you think people will remember that Miami won a meaningless regular season game or that MGK got ragdolled across the floor,” Maxwell added Monday.
Maxwell took aim at Heat fans—and Jazz fans, who have long been a target of the former guard—in another post.
“281 not only is that my area code it’s also the average SAT score of a Miami Heat fan (which is still significantly higher than anyone in Utah),” Maxwell wrote. “Props!”
Maxwell also volunteered to pay Thompson’s fine if the NBA punishes the latter. As of publication, the NBA had not announced any sort of discipline for Thompson.
Maxwell recanted the offer in a later post, saying it might send the “wrong message.”
“Instead for each Rockets win I will donate $100 to a self defense class for MGK,” Maxwell wrote.
Luckily for Maxwell, Herro already has experience training in boxing. If the recently resurfaced video of Herro doing his best Jake Paul impression is anything to go off, we think the aspiring All-Star would thrive in a self-defense class.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Tyler Herro Quietly on Pace to Shatter Miami Heat Record
Survey: Majority of Miami Heat Fans Take Bold Jimmy Butler Stance
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.