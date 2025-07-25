NBA Executives And Scouts View Kasparas Jakučionis As Draft Steal
Despite an up-and-down Summer League showing overall, the buzz around Miami Heat rookie Kasparas Jakučionis remains true. ESPN's Jeremy Woo recently surveyed various NBA scouts and executives, with two of them voting the Heat's first round pick as the rookie to come out as the biggest draft steal.
Jakucionis surprisingly fell to the 20th pick in the draft in late June after being evaluated as a sure-fire lottery talent over the past year. His place on mock drafts gradually declined after midseason wrist and forearm injuries brought down his efficiency.
He averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 33 games for the 22-13 Illinois Fighting Illini in the 2024-2025 season.
At Vegas Summer League, the 19 year-old averaged 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals, converting on 45 percent of his field goals, 35 percent of his threes and 100 percent of his free throws.
He struggled mightily on offense during the earlier California Classic portion of Summer League, where he only made one field goal despite flashing playmaking and defensive positives while playing more of a combo guard role.
