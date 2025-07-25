“I’m not going to tell you where Jakucionis was on our board, but it was a heck of a lot higher than where we picked him!—He wasn’t very good in California. And he was mad about that. [In Las Vegas] he was much better. He’s not going to settle for anything other than being great” https://t.co/DNFSA9oOAH pic.twitter.com/VxZsrI8kuM